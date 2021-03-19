Advertisement

Georgia tornado hits Leesburg with 100 mph winds

Preliminary assessment indicates EF-1 hit Lee Co.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (AP) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado hit southwest Georgia on Thursday.

A preliminary survey shows a twister with top winds of 100 mph struck in Lee County. The tornado, rated EF-1 on the enhanced Fujita scale, traveled more than 10 miles from a spot on U.S. 19 south of Leesburg.

The twister traveled northeast with a maximum width of 50 yards, dissipating northeast of Leesburg.

The tornado ripped a carport of a home and damaged a garage on one residence. The tornado also snapped and uprooted trees and destroyed a shed. No one was injured.

Additional information will be provided over the next few days as surveys are ongoing.

