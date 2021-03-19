Georgia reaches milestone of 3 million vaccinations administered

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Public Health vaccine dashboard reported Friday that more than 3 million vaccinations have been administered, approximately 82% of the doses allocated to the state.

This includes 1 million Georgians over the age of 65, which accounts for 72% of Georgia’s senior population.

As of Friday, Georgia administered 1 million doses in 19 days.

“Georgia continues to make significant strides in protecting our most vulnerable citizens in the fight against COVID-19, with 72% of our seniors receiving at least one dose,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. “This targeted, data-driven approach to prevent hospitalization and death at the hands of the virus, coupled with increases in supply from the federal government, has allowed the state to move quickly in expanding vaccination criteria. With more Georgians now eligible, nine state-operated mass vaccination sites, over 1,300 private providers receiving vaccines, we have put 1 million shots in arms over the last 19 days.”

Across the river in South Carolina ...

Meanwhile in South Carolina, the state’s health agency says nearly 13 percent of the state is fully vaccinated.

Officials are calling it a success after people struggled to get appointments for their first shot.

Some South Carolinians say now that they are fully vaccinated, they don’t feel as worried about the pandemic.

But some say even though they got their vaccine they are still cautious of the virus.

Experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say people who have gotten both shots, or the single dose from Johnson & Johnson, can spend time with other vaccinated people without masks or social distancing.

Across the United States ...

Nationally, the administration is close to reaching its goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of the Biden presidency.

The goal is expected to be reached on Joe Biden’s 58th day in office.

Biden says even though the goal is near, it’s not time to back down on the fight against COVID-19.

“Keep the faith, keep wearing the mask, keep washing your hands and keep socially distanced,” he said. “We’re going to beat this, we’re way ahead of schedule but we’ve got a long way to go.”

Also in the news ...

AstraAeneca is clear to start supplying vaccines again. Several European countries stopped administering its shots after reports of blood clots in patients. The European medicines agency says the vaccine is safe and effective and that its benefits outweigh the risks. But health officials could not rule out a link with blood clots for sure.

The U.S. is in talks to send vaccines to other countries for the very first time. The White House says it plans to send millions of AstraZeneca doses to Canada and Mexico.

