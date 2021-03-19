First round of NCAA March Madness tournament tips off Friday
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Friday is a big day for basketball fans.
The first round of March Madness starts Friday at 12:15 on CBS.
The “first four” games happened Thursday night, which determined the last four teams to make it into the tournament.
This year’s NCAA tournament is looking a lot different.
Instead of being played at colleges across the United States, it’s all being played in the Indianapolis area.
