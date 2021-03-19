Advertisement

Exploring the dueling partisan efforts on voting reform

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - There are dueling proposals between state GOP leaders and congressional Democrats to revamp the U.S voting system.

In a nationwide movement, state lawmakers are considering hundreds of bills to restrict voting access in 43 states, according to a report conducted by NYU’s Brennan Center for Justice.

In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds recently signed a Republican-backed bill that limits voting by mail and early voting. It threatens criminal charges against county auditors who depart from state election guidance and will allow for the removal of many inactive voters from the rolls.

In Georgia, Republican lawmakers in the state House passed a bill that would require photo ID for absentee voting, limit the amount of time voters have to request an absentee ballot and restrict where drop boxes could be located. The legislation now moves to the state Senate for consideration.

Advocates for many of the state-led proposals say the measures will strengthen election security. The Republican National Committee offered the following statement defending a state’s right to make election policy decisions.

  • “The RNC remains laser focused on protecting election integrity, and that includes aggressively engaging at the state level on voting laws and litigating as necessary. Democrats have abandoned any pretense that they still care about election issues such as voter roll maintenance and restricting ballot harvesting that were once welcomed as reasonable and routine. The reality is that we want all eligible voters to be able to vote and vote easily—but voters must also have confidence that our elections systems have safeguards to prevent fraud and ensure accuracy.” - RNC National Press Secretary Mandi Merritt

However, critics like Stephen Spaulding with the watchdog group Common Cause, call it voter suppression.

“In the wake of that record turn-out, we are seeing a backlash in some states that are looking to really curtail that access to the ballot box,” said Spaulding.

In Washington, there’s a dueling effort by Congressional Democrats intended to expand voter access. The “For the People Act”, or H.R.1, is a sweeping reform bill that could put an end to those state voting restrictions.

“It sets a national uniform standard,” said Spaulding. “So, no matter what zip code you live in, you will have access to those basic standards like two weeks of early voting, vote by mail if you want to do it, and automatic voter registration.”

H.R.1, which passed the U.S House of Representatives, would also limit removing voters from the rolls and would restore voting rights for felons, but not one Republican appears to be on board.

Calling it a “power-grab,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) says the legislation will take constitutional authority away from the states.

“The rules are clearly the domain of state legislatures,” said Hagerty. “It’s not ever supposed to be in the domain of the federal government.”

President Biden has announced his support for H.R.1, but the bill is unlikely to win enough support for passage in the Senate unless Democrats make the move to eliminate the filibuster.

The Senate Committee on Rules and Administration is holding a hearing on the legislation next week.

You can read a summary of the bill here.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene after a deadly crash at Bobby Jones Expressway and Sand Bar Ferry Road on...
Driver identified in deadly crash on Bobby Jones Expressway
A tow truck works at the scene of a fatal crash at Bobby Jones Expressway and Sand Bar Ferry...
Deadly day on the roads: Car crashes claim 3 lives in the CSRA
This was the scene March 19, 2020, after a wrong way vehicle hit some other ones on Jefferson...
Wrong-way vehicle hits others on Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken County
How is your kids' school district performing?
Which local school districts aren’t making the grade?
A closeup of the new 100 dollar bill picturing Benjamin Franklin. It's all about the...
Waynesboro men admit participation in illegal gambling operation

Latest News

Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right,...
Ossoff, Warnock meet with president, vice president during Ga. visit
The House voted 230-199 to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from key committee assignments.
Twitter suspends Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene by mistake
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
After Ga. shootings, Biden, Harris alter plans for Atlanta visit; flags ordered at half-staff
Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks against voting restrictions on March 17, 2021.
Warnock says GOP-backed voting measures resurrect ‘Jim Crow era’
Georgia Capitol roundup
Ga. Capitol roundup: Senators vote to extend COVID-19 legal shield for businesses