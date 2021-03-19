Deputies cancel alert for 10-year-old girl, mother

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has canceled an alert for a 10-year-old who was missing.

Paris Ellis had last been seen March 8 in the 2500 Block of Coleman Avenue. Deputies say she was taken by her biological mother, Rasheema Ellis, shown on the right, without permission. The mother does not have legal custody.

Deputies said Friday that the girl had been found, there were no criminal charges filed at this time and no further information was available due to the active investigation.

