Deadly day on the roads: Car crashes claim 3 lives in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver died when he was thrown from a vehicle as it flipped over after careening off Bobby Jones Expressway and plowing into trees just before midday Friday.

The crash was reported at 11:22 a.m. at eastbound Bobby Jones Expressway and Sand Bar Ferry Road just south of the South Carolina border.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said the vehicle was traveling east on the highway at a high speed when the driver lost control.

The car left the roadway and began to flip over, throwing the driver from the vehicle, Bowen reported. The 1996 Corvette rolled over several times, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:59 a.m.

He was identified as James Dunz, 60, of Grovetown.

At the site after the crash, a tow truck worked to pull a vehicle out of the trees it had plowed into well off the right side of the highway that’s also known as Interstate 520.

Across the river in South Carolina

A two-vehicle collision Friday killed two people in Barnwell County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 11:44 a.m. on Kingfisher Road near Catfish Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It involved a 2007 BMW 320 that was traveling west on Kingfisher and a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east, according to the patrol.

The BMW passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone and went left of center, hitting the Silverado, according to the patrol,

The driver of the BMW died at the scene and the driver of the Silverado was flown to a hospital and later died of their injuries, according to the patrol.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.