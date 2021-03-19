Advertisement

DAILY FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Breezy and cooler next few days. Mostly dry this weekend.
By Tim Strong
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:50 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We will likely see some sun early today, but more clouds than sun is expected in the afternoon. Winds will be breezy again out of the north between 8-15 mph. Highs today will be cooler than average and stay in the mid to low 60s as wedge conditions begin to develop with high pressure to our north.

Saturday morning lows are expected to be near 40. During the day Saturday, skies will be partly cloudy with northeast winds between 8-15 mph. Wedge conditions will keep our temperatures well below normal with highs only in the mid 50s.

An isolated shower looks possible for some portions of the CSRA Saturday night into Sunday morning, but rain totals are not impressive and should stay below 0.10″. Sunday morning lows are expected to be in the low 40s. Partly cloudy skies are expected again during the day Sunday with highs a littler warmer in the low 60s.

More sunshine is expected by Monday early next week. Highs on Monday look closer to normal in the upper 60s. Low rain chances begin to work their way back into the forecast by the middle of next week. Keep it here for updates.

