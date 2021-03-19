Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Advertisement

Breezy and cooler next few days. Showers possible this weekend for areas along & south of I-20 Saturday night - early Sunday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies overnight. Winds will remain steady out of the northeast between 8-12 mph.

Breezy and cool for lake plans. The lake is nearly full and water temperatures have been...
Breezy and cool for lake plans. The lake is nearly full and water temperatures have been hovering in the mid 50s.(WRDW)

Saturday morning lows are expected to be in the upper 30s. Wind chills Saturday morning up until around noon will be in the 30s and 40s. During the day Saturday, skies will be partly cloudy with northeast winds between 8-15 mph. Wedge conditions will keep our temperatures well below normal with highs only in the mid 50s.

A few showers look possible for areas along and south of I-20 Saturday night into Sunday, but rain totals are not impressive and should stay below 0.10″ for most of the central and southern CSRA. I would keep outdoor plans Sunday. Sunday morning lows are expected to be in the low 40s. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected during the day Sunday with highs a littler warmer in the low 60s. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 8-15 mph.

More sunshine is expected by Monday early next week. Highs on Monday look closer to normal in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Morning lows Tuesday morning will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Getting warmer Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 70s. An isolated shower is possible Tuesday, but higher rain chances are expected Wednesday through Friday of next week. Keep it here for updates.

Mostly dry this weekend, but a few showers look possible Saturday night into early Sunday.
Mostly dry this weekend, but a few showers look possible Saturday night into early Sunday.(WRDW)

