Driver identified in deadly crash on Bobby Jones Expressway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver died when he was thrown from a vehicle as it flipped over after careening off Bobby Jones Expressway and plowing into trees just before midday Friday.

The crash was reported at 11:22 a.m. at eastbound Bobby Jones Expressway and Sand Bar Ferry Road just south of the South Carolina border.

A tow truck works at the scene of a fatal crash at Bobby Jones Expressway and Sand Bar Ferry Road on March 19, 2021. (WRDW)

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said the vehicle was traveling east on the highway at a high speed when the driver lost control.

The car left the roadway and began to flip over, throwing the driver from the vehicle, Bowen reported. The 1996 Corvette rolled over several times, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:59 a.m.

He was identified as James Dunz, 60, of Grovetown.

At the site after the crash, a tow truck worked to pull a vehicle out of the trees it had plowed into well off the right side of the highway that’s also known as Interstate 520.

