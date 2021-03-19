Advertisement

Flames devastate home in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A house was heavily damaged in a fire that broke out Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 4:16 p.m. in an apparently unoccupied house at Morgan and Emory streets.

Dispatchers said no roads were blocked and there were no injuries.

No one was inside, and the cause was unknown, according to Augusta Fire Department spokesman Jason DeHart.

This was the scene of a fire at Morgan and Emory streets in Augusta on March 19, 2021. Although...
This was the scene of a fire at Morgan and Emory streets in Augusta on March 19, 2021. Although the front of the home appeared somewhat intact, the rear appeared destroyed.(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene after a deadly crash at Bobby Jones Expressway and Sand Bar Ferry Road on...
Driver identified in deadly crash on Bobby Jones Expressway
A tow truck works at the scene of a fatal crash at Bobby Jones Expressway and Sand Bar Ferry...
Deadly day on the roads: Car crashes claim 3 lives in the CSRA
This was the scene March 19, 2020, after a wrong way vehicle hit some other ones on Jefferson...
Wrong-way vehicle hits others on Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken County
How is your kids' school district performing?
Which local school districts aren’t making the grade?
A closeup of the new 100 dollar bill picturing Benjamin Franklin. It's all about the...
Waynesboro men admit participation in illegal gambling operation

Latest News

S.C. State House roundup
S.C. State House roundup: Lawmakers differ on penalties for slow drivers in the left lane
Local woman's vehicle missing a catalytic converter after it was stolen Monday.
Amid 2-state surge in catalytic converter thefts, a crackdown is in the works
A make-shift memorial is seen outside a business where a multiple fatal shooting occurred on...
Spa shootings could be first test of Georgia hate crimes law
Schools
Learn about federal funding on the way to S.C. schools
Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right,...
Ossoff, Warnock meet with president, vice president during Ga. visit