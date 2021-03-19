Flames devastate home in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A house was heavily damaged in a fire that broke out Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 4:16 p.m. in an apparently unoccupied house at Morgan and Emory streets.

Dispatchers said no roads were blocked and there were no injuries.

No one was inside, and the cause was unknown, according to Augusta Fire Department spokesman Jason DeHart.

This was the scene of a fire at Morgan and Emory streets in Augusta on March 19, 2021. Although the front of the home appeared somewhat intact, the rear appeared destroyed. (WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.