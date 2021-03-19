Flames devastate home in Augusta
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A house was heavily damaged in a fire that broke out Friday afternoon.
The fire was reported at 4:16 p.m. in an apparently unoccupied house at Morgan and Emory streets.
Dispatchers said no roads were blocked and there were no injuries.
No one was inside, and the cause was unknown, according to Augusta Fire Department spokesman Jason DeHart.
