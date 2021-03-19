Advertisement

Weather cancellations create domino effect for local vaccination demand

By Brady Trapnell
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations we know scheduling is everything, and the threat of severe weather led to several local clinics closing their doors earlier this week.

Due to these cancellations, some people are now trying to reschedule vaccine appointments, which we all know are hard to get in the first place.

On Friday, University Hospital’s clinic was booked, and the waiting list is full of hundreds more. Officials are are trying to manage the demand. Around 800 appointments were rescheduled and 900 more are waiting for their opportunity to get a vaccine.

“We were able to send out a notification to them via that portal. The interest has pretty much stayed the same. We did have some cancellations,” said Kim Saggus with University Health Care System.

She says those cancellations were quickly filled from that waiting list. But the rest of those 900 will continue to wait. No first-dose clinics through University are scheduled next week. University is hoping for the opportunity to serve more people.

“We are looking and seeking out avenues for hosting clinics at remote locations,” Saggus said. “We are anticipating having weekly clinics set up.”

Appointments still moved quickly at Old Macedonia Church in North Augusta, and officials say it hasn’t caused any supply issues.

“When they sent me the email telling they were going to reschedule for today. I’m off work today, so I was like, ‘Great.’” said Dayra Gooden, a woman who was vaccinated Friday. “I didn’t even feel a pinch.”

She says she’s thankful the clinic wasn’t delayed any longer because she has an underlying condition.

At the Richmond County Health Department’s site, more than 600 appointments were moved to next Thursday, moving their usual appointments on that date to another time. The Health Department says everyone was notified, but if you didn’t hear from them, reach out to their call center.

