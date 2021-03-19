Advertisement

After weather cancellations, blood drive set in Waynesboro

By Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After the threat of inclement weather forced the cancellation of several blood drives earlier this week, Shepeard Community Blood Center is hosting a drive in Waynesboro on Sunday.

The drive will be held at A&A Minit Mart, 5141 Highway 23 South in Waynesboro. The drive will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The midweek cancellations resulted in the loss of approximately 100 potential donors. At a time when the center is already struggling to keep blood on the shelves, this setback could be detrimental, the blood bank said.

MORE | Will you sign up your child for the COVID-19 vaccine?

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to fewer blood drives, an important source of blood donations. This has led to blood shortages nationwide.

Shepeard needs all blood types, but they are currently in urgent need of O positive, O negative, and B positive donations.

All donations to Shepeard remain local.

For more information, call 706-737-4551 or visit shepeardblood.org.

If you donate

  • Eat a full meal before donating, stay hydrated and get lots of rest the night before.
  • Donors must be in good general health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent) to donate.
  • Bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate.
  • The first 15 donors at Sunday’s blood drive will receive $10 A&A Minit Mart or Subway gift card. All donors will receive a free Shepeard T-shirt as well as points to use in Shepeard’s donor store.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene after a deadly crash at Bobby Jones Expressway and Sand Bar Ferry Road on...
Driver identified in deadly crash on Bobby Jones Expressway
A tow truck works at the scene of a fatal crash at Bobby Jones Expressway and Sand Bar Ferry...
Deadly day on the roads: Car crashes claim 3 lives in the CSRA
This was the scene March 19, 2020, after a wrong way vehicle hit some other ones on Jefferson...
Wrong-way vehicle hits others on Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken County
How is your kids' school district performing?
Which local school districts aren’t making the grade?
A closeup of the new 100 dollar bill picturing Benjamin Franklin. It's all about the...
Waynesboro men admit participation in illegal gambling operation

Latest News

S.C. State House roundup
S.C. State House roundup: Lawmakers differ on penalties for slow drivers in the left lane
Local woman's vehicle missing a catalytic converter after it was stolen Monday.
Amid 2-state surge in catalytic converter thefts, a crackdown is in the works
A make-shift memorial is seen outside a business where a multiple fatal shooting occurred on...
Spa shootings could be first test of Georgia hate crimes law
Schools
Learn about federal funding on the way to S.C. schools
Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right,...
Ossoff, Warnock meet with president, vice president during Ga. visit