After weather cancellations, blood drive set in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After the threat of inclement weather forced the cancellation of several blood drives earlier this week, Shepeard Community Blood Center is hosting a drive in Waynesboro on Sunday.

The drive will be held at A&A Minit Mart, 5141 Highway 23 South in Waynesboro. The drive will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The midweek cancellations resulted in the loss of approximately 100 potential donors. At a time when the center is already struggling to keep blood on the shelves, this setback could be detrimental, the blood bank said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to fewer blood drives, an important source of blood donations. This has led to blood shortages nationwide.

Shepeard needs all blood types, but they are currently in urgent need of O positive, O negative, and B positive donations.

All donations to Shepeard remain local.

For more information, call 706-737-4551 or visit shepeardblood.org.

If you donate

Eat a full meal before donating, stay hydrated and get lots of rest the night before.

Donors must be in good general health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent) to donate.

Bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate.

The first 15 donors at Sunday’s blood drive will receive $10 A&A Minit Mart or Subway gift card. All donors will receive a free Shepeard T-shirt as well as points to use in Shepeard’s donor store.

