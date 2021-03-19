Advertisement

2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say

Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in a controlled substance.
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in a controlled substance.(Kenton County Jai via WXIX)
By Fox19 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A 2-year-old Northern Kentucky boy is dead Thursday after consuming fentanyl that belonged to his sleeping mother, police say.

Ludlow police and fire crews were called to a home in the 200 block of Stokesay Street in Ludlow around 3:34 p.m. for a child not breathing, according to the Ludlow Police Department.

First responders found the boy in respiratory arrest. He was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where he was declared dead.

An investigation found the child had been home with his mother, whom police have identified as 33-year-old Lauren Ashley Baker.

Baker admitted to getting fentanyl from Cincinnati, Ohio last Saturday using money from her stimulus check, according to the police report. She brought it back to Ludlow, where she shared it with two people, police say.

At some point Thursday, Baker “took a shot” of fentanyl and fell asleep, according to the police report. The 2-year-old ingested some of the fentanyl in her purse while she slept, investigators say.

Baker woke to find the contents of her purse emptied out and the child not breathing, according to the police report. The boy’s father then arrived and called 911, police say.

Baker gave officers some quantity of fentanyl from her purse, according to police. Investigators also found the substance, believed to be fentanyl, scattered across the bed, police say. They found empty Narcan packaging at the scene as well.

Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in a controlled substance. She is being held without bond.

On Friday, Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders said while the child did ingest the fentanyl, he could not confirm if it was eaten.

He said fentanyl is so dangerous that even touching it could be lethal, especially for a 2-year-old.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WXIX. All rights reserved.

