Medical College of Georgia gets $5.1 million to maintain in-state physicians

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Medical College of Georgia will start sending more graduates to rural areas.

The MCG just received a grant worth millions of dollars to help get more physicians out in Georgia’s less populated areas. That’s expected to include counties here in the river region.

Dr. David Hess at the MCG says Georgia is in the bottom 10 states in terms of physicians per capita.

“We’re just really short. We just didn’t keep up with the population growth in this country,” he explained. “A lot of these rural counties are very, very short.”

“Like half the counties in Georgia don’t even have an obstetrician. Half of them don’t have a general surgeon.”

Data from the Georgia Board of Healthcare Workforce says the longer students stay in Georgia for med-school and residency, the more likely they are to stay.

The board granted the college $5.1 million to go towards scholarships for students who will commit to working in underserved areas of Georgia.

“Underserved Georgia is most of Georgia. It’s not like you’re going deep into the woods. It’s most of Georgia, except a few counties around Atlanta,” Hess said.

The money pays for student’s tuition for however many years they’ll commit to staying in-state.

Dr. Hess says it takes about $100,000 to fund one student’s tuition for three years, meaning this grant can pay for about 50 student’s tuition.

But Dr. Hess says they’re hoping this is just the first step.

“Gifts attract gifts, and so other corporations now and perhaps the state will see fit to contribute and increase the scholarship pool.”

And he says as more people move down to the south, having proper healthcare will allow Georgia to grow.

“If you don’t have a hospital, if you don’t have physicians, people are not going to retire to your county. And it’ll be very, very hard to start a business,” Hess said. “It’s very hard to attract new businesses like John Deere or somebody unless you have good healthcare.”

