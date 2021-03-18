Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most of the CSRA looks dry this evening into tonight. A few clouds will be passing by at times, but most of the overnight should be clear after midnight. Breezy west winds are expected overnight between 10-15 mph. Lows will drop to the upper 40s and low 50s by early Friday morning.

High temperatures will be staying below normal through the weekend. (WRDW)

We will likely see some sun early Friday, but more clouds than sun is expected in the afternoon. Winds will be breezy again out of the north between 8-15 mph. Highs on Friday will be cooler than average and stay in the mid to low 60s as wedge conditions begin to develop with high pressure to our north.

Saturday morning lows are expected to be near 40. During the day Saturday, skies will be partly cloudy with northeast winds between 8-15 mph. Wedge conditions will keep our temperatures well below normal with highs only in the mid 50s.

An isolated shower looks possible for some portions of the CSRA Saturday night into Sunday morning, but rain totals are not impressive and should stay below 0.10″. Sunday morning lows are expected to be in the low 40s. Partly cloudy skies are expected again during the day Sunday with highs a littler warmer in the low 60s.

More sunshine is expected by Monday early next week. Highs on Monday look closer to normal in the upper 60s. Low rain chances begin to work their way back into the forecast by the middle of next week. Keep it here for updates.

