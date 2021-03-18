Colorful new murals bring positivity to downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve seen downtown lately, you might have noticed some colorful additions. Some new murals are adding a little more positivity and fun to Augusta.

Leonard Zimmerman, or as many know him “Porkchop,” has been painting murals in downtown Augusta for years.

“It started out as just a way for people to smile at each other a little bit more,” said Zimmerman.

As a graphic designer by trade, not only does he display his artwork on his body, but Zimmerman says sharing his artwork with the community is something that is near and dear to his heart.

“I love my hometown,” said Zimmerman. “I know areas that have more art and stuff visible, people come and see that and it makes those areas feel more alive and so I want downtown to be as full of life as it can be because this is my home.”

His murals have brought more life to different areas around the city. His most recent piece can be found on broad and 11th street; ‘Monkey Business’ is what he calls it.

“The ‘Monkey Business’ monkeys were based off these toys, and one Christmas I did barrel of monkey robot, sot monkey, monkeys,” said Zimmerman.

There are two other murals he painted on Ellis street which were inspired by James Brown lyrics.

“The reason I have those murals on Ellis street is because they always seemed like a blank canvas,” said Zimmerman.

He also has a mural on Broad street of a robot swinging from the moon.

“Now this is breaking down, should the robot be an astronaut? Well that didn’t make sense because he’s a robot he doesn’t read anyway. Then the moon I figured it should have a face, originally it had no face, but I figured it should be looking down since the robot is swinging on it, they should be paying attention to each other,” said Zimmerman.

Zimmerman uses his sketchbook to help bring his ideas to life.

“It just seemed like positive image to put there and it’s something that can inspire kids in the future,” said Zimmerman.

So next time you’re downtown, take some extra time to enjoy the view and smile a little more.

