Advertisement

Bill for income tax break could bring changes for some Georgians

By Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRWD/WAGT) - There’s some good news with your taxes for Georgians.

The state Legislature passed an income tax break On Thursday. The bill now goes to Governor Brian Kemp’s desk for his signature. The bill changes the standard deduction amount the state gives you.

Here is the breakdown:

  • Individuals will see that the standard deduction will increase from $4,600 to $5,400.
  • Married couples filing jointly will now deduct $700 instead of $6,000.

So how much money are we talking?

GA. CAPITOL ROUNDUP | Senators vote to extend COVID-19 legal shield for businesses

The math works out to a savings of about $63 for married couples or $43 for an individual. Overall, it adds up to about $140 million across the state.

But that is where opponents are voicing concerns. That means that is $140 million less in the state budget. Opponents are worried considering the wide-ranging impact of COVID-19 on the state economy and if vital programs will face even more cuts.

Supports argue that Georgians need their hard-earned dollars now more than ever.

There was also concern the state could be penalized and lose federal COVID relief funding by passing this tax break. But the U.S. Treasury weighed in saying these cuts won’t lead to any financial penalties from the federal department.

If Governor Kemp signs it, the changes will take effect next year, so nothing will change on this year’s taxes, but you’ll start seeing the savings in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene after a deadly crash at Bobby Jones Expressway and Sand Bar Ferry Road on...
Driver identified in deadly crash on Bobby Jones Expressway
A tow truck works at the scene of a fatal crash at Bobby Jones Expressway and Sand Bar Ferry...
Deadly day on the roads: Car crashes claim 3 lives in the CSRA
This was the scene March 19, 2020, after a wrong way vehicle hit some other ones on Jefferson...
Wrong-way vehicle hits others on Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken County
How is your kids' school district performing?
Which local school districts aren’t making the grade?
A closeup of the new 100 dollar bill picturing Benjamin Franklin. It's all about the...
Waynesboro men admit participation in illegal gambling operation

Latest News

S.C. State House roundup
S.C. State House roundup: Lawmakers differ on penalties for slow drivers in the left lane
Local woman's vehicle missing a catalytic converter after it was stolen Monday.
Amid 2-state surge in catalytic converter thefts, a crackdown is in the works
A make-shift memorial is seen outside a business where a multiple fatal shooting occurred on...
Spa shootings could be first test of Georgia hate crimes law
Schools
Learn about federal funding on the way to S.C. schools
Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right,...
Ossoff, Warnock meet with president, vice president during Ga. visit