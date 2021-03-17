Advertisement

Wingstop customer hurls register through window during argument over refund

By KOVR Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ANTELOPE, Calif. (KOVR) – Video shows a restaurant customer slamming a register to the floor and throwing it through a window after he said his chicken wing order was wrong and he couldn’t get a refund.

“I don’t want the food. I don’t want to wait. I don’t have time to wait on the food again. OK, so now what do we do?” the man is heard saying in cellphone video shot Saturday at a Wingstop location in Antelope.

“It’s either you get the food remade and you go on about your day and stop yelling at my other manager, because that’s, no, it’s uncalled for,” an employee at the counter replies.

Tharon Trujillo, another customer, recorded the man then grabbing the register and slamming it to the ground twice before throwing it through the window.

“I was telling him to calm down,” Trujillo said. “I was like, ‘You don’t want to go to jail, you don’t want to go to jail.’”

The manager of the Wingstop said the man claimed he was missing several wings and wanted a refund, which she said is not allowed under company policy for online orders.

Regulars at the store who have experienced order issues in the past were stunned by the man’s reaction.

“It’s definitely shocking, a little overcompensating for five wings, but, I mean, I understand his anger, definitely not his actions,” customer Jason Prado said.

“I feel bad for society,” said Christina Prado, Jason’s wife. “I think the pandemic is getting to people’s heads.”

And the order ordeal has a potentially hefty price tag.

“You’re going to pay a whole lot more than just $12, and also may go to jail,” Trujillo said.

The manager said it cost about $6,000 to replace the register, and they have all the man’s information to track him down.

The Wingstop location is in the process of filing a police report.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said because of the amount of damage, they could issue a warrant for the man’s arrest for felony vandalism.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

