What’s in store for prom and spring break for students in the CSRA?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Graduation is right around the corner, and for many high school seniors, the last few weeks of class are supposed to be the most memorable time before college.

But things like prom and spring break didn’t exactly go according to plan last year.

For a lot of high schoolers, last year was disappointing to say the least.

“We were going to have a 1920′s theme, and then they were like ‘we’re going to cancel prom because school’s canceled,’” Brandy McNair, senior at North Augusta High School said.

“And there goes my junior prom.”

And for people in the prom industry, it wasn’t any better.

“Well, that was a total disaster (laughs),” Sho-Ane Seaton said. She owns her own bridal and formal wear shop.

For many schools across the nation, things like prom and graduation are still put on hold because of the pandemic.

But in Columbia County, prom is back on this year: just with a few changes.

They’ll be dancing under the stars this year, and when not able to distance themselves from their friends, masks are required.

And it brings a little good news for Sho-Ane, as her phone has been ringing off the hook with girls looking for a dress.

Over in Richmond County, the board of education is leaving it up to each individual school if they want to have a prom.

In Aiken County, no schools are holding prom. So, parents are taking matters into their own hands.

“So, the parents were like, ‘we want our kids to have a prom’. So, they’re getting together, and they’re going to throw a prom for us,” McNair said.

“And I really hope it goes through because I want to experience prom in high school,” McNair said.

Spring break might not look the same either, as the districts say they’re encouraging students to follow all guidelines over vacation.

And the CDC says if you’re traveling out of the country, you’ll need to get tested and quarantine for seven days after you make it back home.

“Stay safe, smaller groups, and still wear your mask.”

So hopefully no proms or vacations have to be canceled next school year.

Though Aiken County tells us they won’t be having any proms, they say some schools have decided to host alternate events like a seniors-only dinner gala or ice cream social.

