Voters approve SPLOST 8 tax package in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Election Day for Richmond County’s SPLOST 8 package, a majority of voters decided to impose a penny sales tax to raise $250 million for city and county projects.

That includes $25 million for the new James Brown Arena .

The results from Tuesday’s election sit at 5,938 to 2,339, with 71 percent of voters in favor. However, Richmond County has to officially certify those results.

Some of the other improvements include:

$65.9 million for quality of life (street infrastructure, park improvements)

$5 million for water park

$5 million for Fleming Park

$600,000 for cemeteries and other projects

$78.5 million for infrastructure (stormwater, resurfacing, solve longstanding infrastructure issues)

$1 million for flood control and other projects

$19 million for government facilities

$6 million for juvenile court facility

$1 million for fire stations and other projects

$46 million for economic development (business recruitment)

$4 million to address blight

$2 million for retail recruitment

$16 million for cyber center parking deck

$14 million for depot project and others

$22.4 million for public safety

Sheriff’s office, district attorney, marshals, coroner, animal services, solicitor office vehicles and other needs

