Advertisement

Neighbors speak out after woman killed, husband’s body dumped in Aiken County

By Lauren Adams
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Neighbors are speaking out after a woman was shot to death in her vehicle in northeast Columbia as her 5-year-old child watched on the same day her husband’s body was found after it was dumped in Aiken County.

According to reports, officers responded to a report of gunshots around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, they found a woman with gunshot wounds and her son was screaming for help in the back seat.

Neighbors say the 5-year-old boy went door-to-door looking for help.

CRIME | Details emerge on how gang mayhem killed Beech Island man

The truck had crashed, and one neighbor said emergency workers had to cut part of a large plant to get the woman out of her vehicle. Now, they’re all trying to come to grips with the fact that this happened in their neighborhood.

“I heard two gunshots then heard a vehicle flying up the road,” said Karen Boyd.

“We learned that’s who knocked on our door was a little boy looking for help. We later found out it was his mother who was murdered,” said one neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.

Charles Jason Carmichael
Charles Jason Carmichael(WRDW)

“I got chills. It’s really close to home,” said neighbor Steven Brewer. “It scares me that people would do something like that. Especially this close.”

Police identified the victim as 28-year-old Ashli Haigler. Her boyfriend, Rufus Carmichael was found dead near Batesburg in Aiken County on the same day.

His brother, Charles Jason Carmichael, was arrested and charged with Haigler’s murder. Police believe he’s a suspect in his brother’s death, as well.

Officials say the little boy is safe and staying with family members now.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Briggs and her daughter April Williams
Friends of victims, suspect speak on tragedy of Augusta double slaying
Stock graphic
Bicyclist identified after fatal crash on Pine Log Road in Aiken
From left: Tammy Briggs, April Williams and James Lamont Briggs
Suspect kills himself after Augusta mom, daughter slain
Law enforcement officials confer outside a massage parlor following a shooting on Tuesday,...
Georgia massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead; man captured
Charles Jason Carmichael
Connections found between Columbia murder and Batesburg death

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appears March 17, 2021, at an Augusta Health roundtable on COVID-19.
WATCH LIVE: Georgia Gov. Kemp visits Augusta for COVID-19 roundtable
Advance directives help health providers guide medical decisions if a patient is incapacited...
Researchers addressing numerous health disparities in elderly S.C. African American communities
Catalytic
Examining the thefts of catalytic converters in South Carolina
COVID
How it's possible to catch COVID-19 twice
Phone scammers target Georgians
Virtual kidnapping scams continue to target Georgians