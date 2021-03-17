Neighbors speak out after woman killed, husband’s body dumped in Aiken County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Neighbors are speaking out after a woman was shot to death in her vehicle in northeast Columbia as her 5-year-old child watched on the same day her husband’s body was found after it was dumped in Aiken County .

According to reports, officers responded to a report of gunshots around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, they found a woman with gunshot wounds and her son was screaming for help in the back seat.

Neighbors say the 5-year-old boy went door-to-door looking for help.

The truck had crashed, and one neighbor said emergency workers had to cut part of a large plant to get the woman out of her vehicle. Now, they’re all trying to come to grips with the fact that this happened in their neighborhood.

“I heard two gunshots then heard a vehicle flying up the road,” said Karen Boyd.

“We learned that’s who knocked on our door was a little boy looking for help. We later found out it was his mother who was murdered,” said one neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.

Charles Jason Carmichael

“I got chills. It’s really close to home,” said neighbor Steven Brewer. “It scares me that people would do something like that. Especially this close.”

Police identified the victim as 28-year-old Ashli Haigler. Her boyfriend, Rufus Carmichael was found dead near Batesburg in Aiken County on the same day.

His brother, Charles Jason Carmichael, was arrested and charged with Haigler’s murder. Police believe he’s a suspect in his brother’s death, as well.

Officials say the little boy is safe and staying with family members now.

