Longtime Columbia County Education chairman passes away

By Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family of Regina Buccafusco says she passed away on Tuesday, March 16.

The family did not specify how she died, but that didn’t stop the community from sending messages on social media in remembrance of her.

Columbia County Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway also sent a message to the family on Facebook saying, “Mrs. Buccafusco gave her heart and soul to helping others.”

The family said on Facebook that they plan to hold a memorial for Buccafusco in the summer.

It's with full hearts that we announce Regina's passing. We said goodbye to her in the peace and comfort of her bedroom....

Posted by Regina Buccafusco on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Buccafusco served on the Board of Education from 1998 to 2016. She became chairman of the board in 2007 until her final term in 2016.

