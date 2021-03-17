Advertisement

Hawks beat Rockets 119-107; Houston drops 17th straight

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Danilo Gallinari scored 20 of his 29 points in the first half and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Houston Rockets 119-107 for their sixth straight win.  Atlanta’s win streak matched its longest, which came in the first month of the 2016-17 season.  

Houston lost its 17th straight game, tying the franchise record by the San Diego Rockets in the team’s inaugural 1967-68 season. The Rockets haven’t won since Feb. 4.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tammy Briggs, April Williams and James Lamont Briggs
Suspect kills himself after Augusta mom, daughter slain
Tammy Briggs and her daughter April Williams
Friends of victims, suspect speak on tragedy of Augusta double slaying
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide on Copse Drive
Stock graphic
Bicyclist identified after fatal crash on Pine Log Road in Aiken
Neighbors say Copse Drive is normally quiet.
Double slaying could signal treacherous trajectory for Richmond County

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after...
Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash
Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick during Dolphins training camp
Spend, spend, spend on 2nd day of “legal tampering” in NFL
Daniel Berger celebrates winning the FedEx St. Jude Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 12,...
Road to the Masters continues with Honda Classic
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after...
Tiger Woods returns to video games, this time with 2K series