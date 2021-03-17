Hawks beat Rockets 119-107; Houston drops 17th straight

HOUSTON (AP) — Danilo Gallinari scored 20 of his 29 points in the first half and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Houston Rockets 119-107 for their sixth straight win. Atlanta’s win streak matched its longest, which came in the first month of the 2016-17 season.

Houston lost its 17th straight game, tying the franchise record by the San Diego Rockets in the team’s inaugural 1967-68 season. The Rockets haven’t won since Feb. 4.

