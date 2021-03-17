Georgia has lowest vaccination rate — and experts say it has itself to blame

ATLANTA - Health experts say Georgia’s failure to open mass vaccination sites earlier and relatively slow expansion of eligibility for the shots are to blame in part for the state’s dismal COVID-19 inoculation rate.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia ranks last among states in the percentage of its adult population that has received at least one dose.

Ahead of a visit to Augusta today for a roundtable at AU Health, Gov. Brian Kemp disputes those numbers, though.

He said 250,000 vaccine doses from the federal pharmacy program had not been reported to the state system or the CDC. This means those doses could have been administered but were not accredited to the Georgia rollout. Health officials are working with the CDC to identify the complete number of doses administered in the state.

One element adding to the confusion is the decision by state officials to build two separate reservation systems. One is for county-run vaccination sites, and a second is for sites run by the state emergency management agency

Kemp held a news conference Tuesday outlining some of the latest vaccination efforts by the state:

Kemp and health officials pointed out that the state is opening five additional state-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites today, including one in Washington County . The drive-thru clinic is at the Word of Life Church in Sandersville. You can register at MyVaccineGeorgia.com

Georgia is continuing to beat the national average of vaccinating the at-risk population, according to state officials. Nearly 1 million seniors in Georgia have received at least one dose of a vaccine. The state has vaccinated 70 percent of its population age 65 and older. The national average is 64 percent.

Kemp said his office is working on sending letters to vaccine providers, requesting them to use at least 80 percent of their weekly vaccine supply within seven days of the time received. He is requesting is provider sends an update of the vaccine rollout within 24 hours.

The state will distribute vaccines based on provider inventory and expects to receive 458,000 additional doses next week. 11,500 of those doses are expected to be the Johnson & Johnson. On March 29, the state is expected to receive an increase from the Biden administration for more doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Across the river in South Carolina ...

Although new COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations are all down in South Carolina, state Assistant Epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly warns another surge could be around the corner . “We’ve been going in the right direction for many weeks now … but I’m nervous,” Kelly said. “Springtime is here, and people are more likely to go on vacations, spring break, get together, go to the beach, go to places where they like to travel, [and] gather indoors. And I’m really worried about a surge,” she said. Kelly said the spikes in cases in European countries and the increased spread of more contagious variants of the virus are signs that it is still too soon for South Carolinians to become complacent. Specifically, Kelly is keeping a close eye on family gatherings this spring.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is working on a pilot program to help people who can’t physically go to vaccine clinics. The plan is to get the vaccine to homebound patients, so they don’t have to leave their house. The program started this week as a test in Jasper and Hampton counties. Right now, about 200 people are on the list. If all goes well, it will be launched statewide.

Also in the news ...

Doctors in Florida think they’ve discovered a first in the COVID-19 pandemic. They say for the first time, a woman gave birth to a baby born with COVID-19 antibodies . She got the first dose of the vaccine three weeks before she gave birth. Doctors say this could have huge implications in the fight against COVID. They’re now studying exactly how many antibodies the newborn has and whether they’re enough to give the baby long-term protection against coronavirus.

As we try to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a new battle brewing over vaccine passports . They would serve as digital proof on your phone that you’ve gotten the covid-19 vaccine. Governments around the world are weighing the idea of an app or digital file verified by your health care provider to certify that you got the vaccine. But digital security expert John Ackerly, CEO of Virtru, says there are questions of who controls your health data and what they can do with it.

Apple Maps is adding a new feature to help you find the nearest COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The data is provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine finder. So if you have an iPhone, you just have to ask Siri, “Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccination?” Apple Maps will also mark areas were you can get tested. Facebook also added similar features.

The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 provides $2 billion to reimburse families for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred between Jan. 20 and Dec. 31, 2020. The Federal Emergency Management Agency plans to implement the program in April. “In the meantime, people who have COVID-19 funeral expenses are encouraged to keep and gather documentation,” the agency says.

