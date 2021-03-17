Advertisement

Crews remove 3rd giant chunk of shipwreck off Georgia coast

In this Feb. 25, 2021 photo, a towering crane straddles the capsized cargo ship Golden Ray, its...
In this Feb. 25, 2021 photo, a towering crane straddles the capsized cargo ship Golden Ray, its interior decks exposed after the ship's bow was cut off and hauled away, off the coast of St. Simons Island, Ga. Salvage crews began Nov. 6 cutting the ship into giant chunks for removal. The vessel has been beached on its side since it overturned Sept. 8, 2019, soon after leaving port.((St. Simons Sound Incident response photo by Farrell Lafont of Gallagher Marine Systems via AP) (Source: Farrell Lafont/St. Simons Sound Incident response photo by Farrell Lafont of Gallagher Marine Systems))
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Salvage crews have finished cutting away a third giant section of a wrecked cargo ship that beached along the coast of Georgia since its 2019 capsize.

A towering crane straddling the South Korean freighter Golden Ray lifted the massive chunk away Tuesday and loaded it onto a barge that will carry it to a Louisiana scrapyard.

The ship overturned with 4,200 cars in its cargo decks off St. Simons Island soon after leaving port on Sep. 8, 2019.

Cutting began in November and progress has been slow. But it took just a week to cut away the latest section.

