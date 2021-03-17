Advertisement

Structure fire at Islamic Center in Martinez was ‘false call’

Crews on scene of structure fire at Islamic Center in Martinez
(Source: WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Fire responded to a reported structure fire at the Islamic Center on Old Evans Road.

Dispatch says the call came in at 8:56 Tuesday night. They say no fire was showing from the outside.

We sent a News 12 crew to the scene, when officials told us it turned out to be a false call.

There are no injuries reported.

