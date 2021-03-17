Advertisement

Ceretta Smith wins seat for Grovetown city council

Ceretta Smith
Ceretta Smith(Source: Ceretta Smith.com)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Voters have selected candidate Ceretta Smith for the open seat on the Grovetown City Council.

Smith won against candidate Marsha Keating, with 73.5 percent of votes. Keating at 26.34 percent.

The special election on March 16 was held to fill the seat of the late council member Allen Transou. Transou passed away in November of last year from COVID-19.

