‘Be their pot of gold’ and adopt a new pet from Aiken this March

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Be their pot of gold at the end of the rainbow and consider adopting a new furry friend at the virtual Aiken pet adoption!

Learn about all of the available pets looking for new homes at the SPCA Albrecht Center.

The center asks that only serious adopters and volunteers should pay a visit as this time, and masks are required. Adoption hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 199 Willow Run Road in Aiken.

Adoption fees are just $75 each which includes vaccines, a microchip and spay or neuter surgery.

‘Top Dog’ Topgolf fundraiser

Join the SPCA Albrecht Center for their first ever ‘Top Dog’ Topgolf fundraiser at Topgolf Augusta!

Topgolf is a fun game for every skill-level player, where participants take turns hitting golf balls towards targets in an indoor/outdoor venue. It’s weather-friendly and kid-friendly.

You can enjoy food during gameplay with your ticket, which includes your choice of chicken tenders or burger sliders, kettle chips or pasta salad, and a drink. Alcoholic drinks sold separately at a cash bar.

You can purchase either a ‘Caddy Ticket’ at $50 for those that want to have a socially distanced hang out with friends (includes meal and no gameplay), or a ‘Play Ticket’ at $75 that includes one hour of gameplay and a meal.

Children’s tickets are now available for $40 for a meal and round of mini-golf.

100 percent of the proceeds from your ticket sale go towards the care of the 1,300 shelter pets the SPCA Albrecht Center cares for every year.

Registration closes on Thursday, March 18.

You can buy tickets and register here.

Kitten Supplies Needed

It is kitten season at the SPCA Albrecht Center. The center has received six kittens under the age of 5-weeks in the past week. They are expecting more kittens in the future, and are calling to their supporters for donations to take care all of the kittens.

Their ‘Wish List’ is on Amazon where supporters can ship donations directly to the SPCA Albrecht Center. The center will notify you via Amazon when your donation has been received.

MOST NEEDED ITEMS: