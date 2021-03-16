Woman held on arson charge after house fire near Windsor

WINDSOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman stands accused of starting a fire that burned two buildings and a vehicle last week in Aiken County.

A structure fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of State Park Road, several miles north of Windsor and east of Montmorenci.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched there and was notified on the way that a second structure as well as a vehicle had caught fire.

People were inside the second structure, the deputy was told.

The deputy escorted Angela Mundy, 53, out of the second building, according to authorities.

A witness told the officer that Mundy — who lives at or near the crime scene — set the fire, according to an incident report from the sheriff’s agency.

The deputy read Mundy her Miranda rights and questioned her on how the fire started before she was arrested on suspicion of second-degree arson, according to the report.

She was being held Tuesday in Aiken County jail.

