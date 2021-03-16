WEATHER ALERT DAY THURSDAY | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 are expected south of Augusta as wedge conditions continue. Cooler high temperatures today in the low to mid 60s possible for our southern CSRA counties. On and off showers expected today with a few thunderstorms possible this evening.

On and off showers expected for your day Tuesday with a few thunderstorms possible as well. (WRDW)

Rain totals by tonight will range from 0.5″ - 1.0″. Wednesday is looking drier during the day right now with better rain chances moving in towards the latter part of Wednesday. On Wednesday we’ll be talking about another warm front moving through the CSRA with a better chance of thunderstorms due to additional warm air being pulled in from the Gulf of Mexico. The cold front side of this system will move in through the day on Thursday. With higher levels of instability, the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms and even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Because of this, we have issued a Weather Alert Day on Thursday for all of the CSRA.

Due to the strong to severe storm risk we have issued a Weather Alert Day for Thursday. (WRDW)

While models are still split on the exact timing of the front, between 10 AM & 4 PM we can still expect stronger storms so it’s best to dust off your severe weather plan as a precaution. In addition to the severe weather threat, there is the chance for minor flooding with 1-2 inches of rain forecasted to fall between Wednesday and Thursday on top of the rain we see on Tuesday. Rain totals for the week look to be between 2-3.5 inches.

Forecast rainfall accumulations around the CSRA through Friday morning. (WRDW)

After the system moves through on Thursday we’ll be drying out on Friday and into the weekend with cooler but mostly sunny conditions. We’ll keep you updated on the severe threat as additional data comes in. You can also download the Weather Alert Team App for the latest severe weather information.

Unsettled Pattern

