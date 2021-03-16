WEATHER ALERT DAY THURSDAY | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cloudy and soggy this evening with shower activity coming to an end early Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Cooler high temperatures for tomorrow once again in the low to mid 60s with upper 60s possible for our Southern CSRA counties. Wednesday is still looking drier with isolated showers possible during the day and a slightly better chance for showers heading into Wednesday night. Highs look to stay in the low to mid 60s.

On Wednesday we’ll be talking about another warm front moving through the CSRA with a better chance of thunderstorms due to additional warm air being pulled in from the Gulf of Mexico. Rain totals by the end of Wednesday will likely range from 0.5″ - 1.5″. The cold front side of this system will move in through the day on Thursday. With higher levels of instability, the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms and even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Because of this, we have issued a Weather Alert Day on Thursday for all of the CSRA.

Due to the strong to severe storm risk we have issued a Weather Alert Day for Thursday. (WRDW)

The timing of the frontal passage remains a little uncertain, but models this evening still keep the severe weather threat for the CSRA between 10 AM - 5 PM. The Storm Prediction Center now has all of the CSRA in a level 3 Enhanced Risk for severe weather Thursday. In addition to the severe weather threat, there is the chance for minor flooding with .5″ - 1.5″ of rain forecasted to fall between Wednesday and Thursday on top of the rain we see this evening. Rain totals for the week look to be between 1-2.5 inches.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under an enhanced risk (3/5) for severe weather Thursday. (WRDW)

After the system moves through on Thursday we’ll be drying out on Friday and into the weekend with cooler but mostly sunny conditions. We’ll keep you updated on the severe threat as additional data comes in. You can also download the Weather Alert Team App for the latest severe weather information.

