Virtual Steeplechase, Movie in the Park planned in Aiken

Aiken Virtual Steeplechase

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – The second Aiken Virtual Steeplechase promises to bring all the fun of the Spring Steeplechase to anywhere people want to participate.

The online event will let people enjoy horse racing (with stick horses), spring fashion and tailgating from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

The Aiken Steeplechase Association urges everyone to get outside Saturday and take photos and video of themselves with their decorated stick horses and their crazy pants, bowties and women’s hats that are a Steeplechase tradition.

By uploading videos and photos to AikenVirtualSteeplechase.com, participants can enter contests for Best Smile, Most Dapper Bowtie, Best Home Gate (tailgating at home), Most Creative Spring Hat, Best of Show Stick Horse, Best Turf Course, Drink of the Day and Wore it Best Crazy Pants.

For more information, go to AikenVirtualSteeplechase.com and follow the Aiken Virtual Steeplechase page on Facebook.

Today feels like a great day to plan out your stick horse racecourses for next Saturday! Check out a couple photos from last year to get some ideas! #aikenvirtualsteeplechase Posted by Aiken Virtual Steeplechase on Sunday, March 14, 2021

Movie in the Park

On April 24, the city of Aiken will host Movie in the Park.

The movie will be shown in the tiered amphitheater area at Generations Park, 700 Mack Henry Holland Drive.

Organizers would love your help in deciding which movie to show on April 24. Visit the city Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AikenParksRec to cast your vote for one of the following: “Trolls World Tour,” “The Croods: A New Age” or “Onward.”

Be sure to grab your lawn chairs, blankets, family, and friends. The movie will begin 10 minutes after sunset so you can enjoy the movie under the stars. This will be around 8:15 p.m.

This event is free to the public, but plan accordingly to stop by one of the food truck vendors to grab a snack to enjoy with the movie. Place all trash in the nearby receptacles. No alcoholic beverages are allowed.

All attendees over age 5 are encouraged to wear a mask during the event and should practice social distancing. In case of inclement weather, the rain date will be May 15.

Generations Park is home to the Extreme Generation playground equipment, for ages 5 and up. It also features a walking trail, lighted parking lot, restrooms, a fitness court, and plenty of parking space. The comfort and space that Generations Park provides makes it a great location for you and your family to come and enjoy a family-friendly movie in the park.

Be sure to cast your vote and make plans to attend! Call 803-642-7634 or visit https://www.cityofaikensc.gov/movie for more information.