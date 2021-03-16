Trends of domestic violence grow as pandemic restrictions life

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve been following a tragic murder among family here at home. The body of a mother and daughter were found in a home on Copse Drive.

We’re now learning a 4-year-old child was is in the home.

Less than 12 hours later, the husband, James Briggs, was found just three miles and had died by suicide.

We found out this case follows a disturbing trend of growing domestic violence cases during the pandemic.

“They look like a normal family. And that just goes to show that you never know what goes on behind closed doors,” Aimee Hall.

A double murder-suicide with a mother, daughter, and husband dead leaving their friends, family, and community speechless.

Violence among couples makes up 15 percent of all violent crimes, and experts say often, there are no visible signs of abuse leading up to domestic murders.

“In all cases of domestic violence, there’s not a lot of times that you recognize an abuser because ...You act one way out in public, and what goes on again behind closed doors, is totally different,” Hall said.

Hall is the executive director of SafeHomes Domestic Violence Center in Augusta. She says their crisis hotline saw a wave of new trends during the early pandemic.

Their calls dropped significantly while in lockdown, but once restrictions lifted, they saw a 60 percent increase in calls.

“Right now, we’re probably, on average with about how many calls we normally receive.”

The chart below shows the domestic violence calls for service in Richmond County for 2018 to date.

The calls for service do not represent the amount of Domestic Violence cases. These are only the calls that may have been domestic violence related during the initial call to dispatch. (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 72 percent of all murder-suicides involve an intimate partner. And a past history of crime by the offender is common.

Hall says the hardest abuse to spot is emotional abuse.

“We don’t always see those marks because those are internal, whereas the physical abuse, you know, is on the outside,” she said.

But there are some signs we can look out for: like isolation from family or friends, controlling behavior, name-calling or gaslighting

“...Whether we’re in a pandemic, or whether we’re not, domestic violence is still very prevalent in our community,” Hall said.

In 2020, SafeHomes received over 1,700 crisis calls on its hotline. That’s still about the yearly average of calls.

Even though the calls aren’t as high as earlier in the pandemic, there is still a great need in our community.

SafeHomes, like many other non-profits, are taking a big financial hit from the pandemic so if you want help, you can visit their website.

And if you need help you can call the 24-hour crisis at 706-736-2499.

