Tiger Woods returns to video games, this time with 2K series

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after...
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after winning the Zozo Championship PGA Tour at the Accordia Golf Narashino country club in Inzai, east of Tokyo, Japan.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(AP) - Tiger Woods has signed a long-term partnership with the company behind the “PGA Tour 2K” video game series, returning the 15-time major champion to an industry he once dominated with EA Sports.

The deal was announced Tuesday, nearly a month after Woods suffered career-threatening leg injuries when he crashed an SUV on a steep road in the Los Angeles suburbs. It’s possible Woods may never return to the PGA Tour, where his 82 victories are tied with Sam Snead for most all-time.

But his name and likeness will be used exclusively in the “PGA Tour 2K” franchise. Woods will be an executive director and consultant.

