Tiger Woods returns to video games, this time with 2K series

(AP) - Tiger Woods has signed a long-term partnership with the company behind the “PGA Tour 2K” video game series, returning the 15-time major champion to an industry he once dominated with EA Sports.

The deal was announced Tuesday, nearly a month after Woods suffered career-threatening leg injuries when he crashed an SUV on a steep road in the Los Angeles suburbs. It’s possible Woods may never return to the PGA Tour, where his 82 victories are tied with Sam Snead for most all-time.

But his name and likeness will be used exclusively in the “PGA Tour 2K” franchise. Woods will be an executive director and consultant.

