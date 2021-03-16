Thomson police looking for suspect in aggravated assault

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thomson police are asking for the public’s assistance as they seek a man who’s wanted in connection with an aggravated assault.

Jimmy Lavont Mance is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. Police also released a photo of him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Thomson Police Department at 706-597-7338.

