Thomson police looking for suspect in aggravated assault

Jimmy Lavont Mance
Jimmy Lavont Mance(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thomson police are asking for the public’s assistance as they seek a man who’s wanted in connection with an aggravated assault.

Jimmy Lavont Mance is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. Police also released a photo of him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Thomson Police Department at 706-597-7338.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

