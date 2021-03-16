Thomson police looking for suspect in aggravated assault
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thomson police are asking for the public’s assistance as they seek a man who’s wanted in connection with an aggravated assault.
Jimmy Lavont Mance is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. Police also released a photo of him.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Thomson Police Department at 706-597-7338.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.