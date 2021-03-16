SPLOST 8: It’s decision day for Richmond County voters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This is Election Day for everyone in Richmond County on the SPLOST 8 package.

All polling sites in the county will be open until 7 p.m. To find your polling site, visit https://www.augustaga.gov/1117/Polling-Place-Information.

If you have an absentee ballot, make sure it’s submitted to the board of elections office by 7 p.m.

Voters will decide whether to reimpose a penny sales tax to raise $250 million for city and county projects.

That includes $25 million for the new James Brown Arena .

Some of the other improvements include:

$65.9 million for quality of life (street infrastructure, park improvements)

$5 million for water park

$5 million for Fleming Park

$600,000 for cemeteries and other projects

$78.5 million for infrastructure (stormwater, resurfacing, solve longstanding infrastructure issues)

$1 million for flood control and other projects

$19 million for government facilities

$6 million for juvenile court facility

$1 million for fire stations and other projects

$46 million for economic development (business recruitment)

$4 million to address blight

$2 million for retail recruitment

$16 million for cyber center parking deck

$14 million for depot project and others

$22.4 million for public safety

Sheriff’s office, district attorney, marshals, coroner, animal services, solicitor office vehicles and other needs

Rides to the polls

I Love Augusta Inc. is giving rides to the polls today, especially to the Precinct 208 polling site, which was moved due to structural problems at the old polling site at Minnick Park. Voters on foot may get a ride from the old site to the new one at the Henry Brigham Center on Golden Camp Road and back home. Or call 762-215-8585. There are two cars rolling all day 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Augusta Transit routes in many come close to polling sites. To find a bus route near you and which bus gets you to your polling station, download Augusta Transit’s MyAT app, which is available at the Google Play store for Android and the App Store for iPhone. For answers to your general, fares and route-planning questions call 706-821-1719 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays.

Meanwhile in Grovetown

If you live in Grovetown, you will be voting to fill the City Council seat of the late Allen Transou. That race is between Marsha Keating and Ceretta Smith. To find your polling site, visit https://www.columbiacountyga.gov/county/voting-and-results.

