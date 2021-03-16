Advertisement

Spend, spend, spend on 2nd day of “legal tampering” in NFL

Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick during Dolphins training camp
Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick during Dolphins training camp(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(AP) - For people wondering where is all the free-agent quarterback movement as the NFL’s “legal tampering” period enters its second day, Washington stepped into that breach by agreeing to terms with the very well-traveled Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The 38-year-old “FitzMagic” joins his ninth franchise (Rams, Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans, Jets, Buccaneers and Dolphins. He started seven and played in nine games last season for Miami, throwing for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Incredibly, Fitzpatrick never has been on a playoff team in his 16 pro seasons.

