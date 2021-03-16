Roadwork roundup: Don’t expect a pothole o’ gold this St. Patrick’s Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week and in the months ahead, there will be a lot for CSRA drivers to be aware of. Here’s a look at some of it:

Stay safe for St. Patrick’s Day

With St. Patrick’s Day falling on Wednesday, law enforcement officers will be on patrol throughout the week with the goal to prevent deadly crashes by getting drunk and drugged drivers off the road and in a jail cell.

”With the continued presence of COVID-19, public gatherings still look different, but if you’re planning on going out to celebrate with alcohol, that plan also needs to include a designated driver,” Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole said.

In 2019 alone, 57 people were killed nationwide in drunken driving crashes over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period from 6 p.m. on March 16 to 6 a.m. on March 18. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, there were four traffic fatalities in Georgia during that time period, and one was alcohol-related.

Roadwork in the days ahead

There will be intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) with lane shift on Evans to Locks Road westbound from Eagleton Drive to West Port Court. The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. At times, only one lane may be in operation, therefore traffic may be down to one lane with two-way traffic through these sections, controlled by flaggers.

There will be temporary road closure for all through traffic on Old Belair Lane at Royal Springs Lane through March 26, weather permitting. A detour route will be posted.

This week, United Infrastructure Group detoured Deans Bridge Road’s southbound traffic to the northbound side at the $2.393 million bridge replacement project over South Prong Creek four miles northwest of Hephzibah. Until the end of August, traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction using the northbound bridge. Only the southbound bridge will be replaced.

Starting Sunday, drivers will start to notice nightly moving lane closures to lower manholes and water valves on Washington Road from the Columbia County line area to Lakewood Drive. Work hours are 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. when contractors are present. Once underway, this $2.513 million contract will resurface Washington Road. Minor utility relocation is the first goal. No work will interfere with the Masters week period, then crews will roll out in full force each night to complete the roughly four-mile job by June 30.

Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act 2021 funds will pay for work in Jefferson County, including expansion of U.S. 1 from two to four lanes north of Louisville from Mennonite Church Road to State Route 540 as well as between Wadley and Louisville. Work will begin in mid-2021.

