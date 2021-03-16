Road to the Masters continues with Honda Classic

(AP) - The Honda Classic is in a new date and is missing most of its hometown players. The tournament falls between The Players Championship and the Dell Match Play this year. Brooks Koepka is out with an injury.

Gary Woodland is out because of a positive coronavirus test. Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas all live in the Palm Beach, Florida, area and are taking the week off. That leaves Daniel Berger at No. 15 in the world as the highest-ranked player at PGA National. The European Tour goes to Kenya where only one player from the top 100 is playing.

