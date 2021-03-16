Advertisement

Road to the Masters continues with Honda Classic

Daniel Berger celebrates winning the FedEx St. Jude Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 12,...
Daniel Berger celebrates winning the FedEx St. Jude Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 12, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. Berger won the FedEx St. Jude Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, shooting a 3-under 67 to hold off Phil Mickelson, Steve Stricker and Brooks Koepka by three strokes. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(AP) - The Honda Classic is in a new date and is missing most of its hometown players. The tournament falls between The Players Championship and the Dell Match Play this year. Brooks Koepka is out with an injury.

Gary Woodland is out because of a positive coronavirus test. Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas all live in the Palm Beach, Florida, area and are taking the week off. That leaves Daniel Berger at No. 15 in the world as the highest-ranked player at PGA National. The European Tour goes to Kenya where only one player from the top 100 is playing.

