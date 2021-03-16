Advertisement

Residents head back inside after apartment fire in North Augusta

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety responded to a fire at an apartment building on W. Five Notch Road.

Details remain limited at this time, but public safety officers were able to extinguish the fire and residents were able to go back inside.

At this time, there are no injuries reported.

We will provide updates as we learn more.

