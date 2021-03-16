Residents head back inside after apartment fire in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety responded to a fire at an apartment building on W. Five Notch Road.

Details remain limited at this time, but public safety officers were able to extinguish the fire and residents were able to go back inside.

At this time, there are no injuries reported.

We will provide updates as we learn more.

