New art in downtown is honoring Augusta opera legend Jessye Norman

By Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local artist is paying tribute to opera singer Jessye Norman through a window art project in downtown Augusta.

It is part of the Jessye Norman School of Art’s Window Project, curated by local artist Jacob Boland.

Artist Heather René Dunaway decided to pay tribute to the school’s late founder, opera singer, recitalist, and Augusta native Jessye Norman.

Dunaway utilized thrifted fabrics from local Augusta shops, second-hand sheet music from Aïda, one of Norman’s roles, India ink, and gold leaf to create a landscape of Norman’s life.

Dunway calls the piece ‘Coloratura’, an operatic term she thought encompassed Jessye Norman, her career, life, and vibrant personality.

The Jessye Norman School of Art is at 739 Greene St, Augusta, GA 30901. You can find this installation on the 8th street side in the windows with the single door entrance on the far side.

The work itself will also be up at a group showing with all the other Window Project artist’s work in November in the Gallery at JNSA.

Posted by Heather René Dunaway : Art on Friday, March 12, 2021

