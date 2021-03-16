Man accused of trying to smuggle guns to Iraq through Savannah port

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Iraqi national has appeared in U.S. District Court after his indictment on suspicion of trying to smuggle of firearms through Savannah to Iraq.

Nihad Al Jaberi, 41, a Clarkston resident, is charged with smuggling, failure to notify a common carrier and submitting false or misleading export information, said David H. Estes, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

The Iraqi citizen and legal permanent resident of the U.S. was arraigned Monday after previously being ordered detained.

Al Jaberi is charged with attempting in August to export three handguns and six .308-caliber long-range rifles in a shipment listed as “71 Pieces of Spare Auto Parts with No License Required.”

The firearms, which were discovered disassembled along with used auto parts in a container at the Port of Savannah, had been obtained through questionable purchases at various Atlanta-area sporting goods stores.

The smuggling charge carries upon conviction a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and substantial financial penalties.

“This weapons seizure clearly illustrates how closely Customs and Border Protection inspects export manifests and identifies anomalies that could potentially harm others,” said Henry DeBlock of U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Savannah.

The case is being investigated by U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security and by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.