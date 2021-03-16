Inmate sues former SC jail guard for alleged excessive force

BAMBERG, S.C. (AP) — An inmate with mental health issues has sued a former South Carolina county jail guard over allegedly using excessive force.

Attorneys for Tieresias Ephram said Monday they had filed a civil lawsuit accusing Isaac Jackson of gross negligence, civil assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Attorneys say Ephram was being held in the Bamberg County jail on shoplifting charges in 2019 when Jackson threw him into a window and door to try to force him into a cell. Ephram’s head split open, and his attorneys say he required emergency medical care. Attorneys say Ephram has suffered from disorders including schizophrenia, hallucinations and paranoia since 2000.

State police charged Jackson with misconduct in office.

That case is still pending.