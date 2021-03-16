Advertisement

In-person court proceedings resume Monday in S.C. following January suspension

In-person court proceedings resume Monday in S.C. following January suspension
In-person court proceedings resume Monday in S.C. following January suspension(WILX)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Courts were back in session on Monday.

In-person court proceedings were allowed to resume across the Palmetto State after they were suspended in January due a surge of COVID-19 case numbers.

An order signed by South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty authorized that all in-person court proceedings could begin at circuit, family, probate and master-in-equity courts on Monday. Circuit courts may also conduct in-person grand jury proceedings on Monday.

Circuit courts across the state may begin holding jury trials on April 5, according to the order.

Coronavirus safety precautions, such as wearing face masks, will remain in place.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tammy Briggs, April Williams and James Lamont Briggs
Suspect kills himself after Augusta mom, daughter slain
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide on Copse Drive
Neighbors say Copse Drive is normally quiet.
Double slaying could signal treacherous trajectory for Richmond County
From left: Aaron Barnes-Burpo and Walker Washington
Pair can’t beat the rap for scam that unraveled in Augusta
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out

Latest News

File image
Residents head back inside after apartment fire in North Augusta
Officials at the Shepeard Blood Center say Millennials need to step it up when it comes to...
‘Give with your heart today’ CSRA blood centers still in need of all blood types
Deputies say a husband killed his wife and stepdaughter last night. Today, deputies found him...
Friends of victims and suspect speak on tragedy of Augusta’s double slaying
Friends react to double homicide of mother and daughter
Friends react to double homicide of mother and daughter