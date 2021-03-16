In-person court proceedings resume Monday in S.C. following January suspension

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Courts were back in session on Monday.

In-person court proceedings were allowed to resume across the Palmetto State after they were suspended in January due a surge of COVID-19 case numbers.

An order signed by South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty authorized that all in-person court proceedings could begin at circuit, family, probate and master-in-equity courts on Monday. Circuit courts may also conduct in-person grand jury proceedings on Monday.

Circuit courts across the state may begin holding jury trials on April 5, according to the order.

Coronavirus safety precautions, such as wearing face masks, will remain in place.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.