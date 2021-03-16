Advertisement

Gonzaga completes season-long run at No. 1 in AP Top 25

Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) reacts after making a three point basket against Virginia...
Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) reacts after making a three point basket against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)(Ron Jenkins | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Gonzaga has completed a start-to-finish run atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. Coach Mark Few’s Bulldogs received all 60 first-place votes to stay atop Monday’s final poll. That made them the the first team since Kentucky in 2014-15 to be No. 1 in every poll and the 14th overall.

Gonzaga was named the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The Zags are trying to become the first unbeaten national champion since Indiana in 1976. Illinois climbed to No. 2 in the poll after winning the Big Ten Tournament, followed by Baylor, Michigan and Alabama.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tammy Briggs, April Williams and James Lamont Briggs
Suspect kills himself after Augusta mom, daughter slain
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide on Copse Drive
Man found dead on side of road in Batesburg identified
Alachua County releases COVID-19 vaccine survey
Georgians with disabilities, medical conditions and 55 and older can now get COVID vaccine
Funeral services were held today for 26-year-old Savannah Theberge. She was an Augusta native...
Family holds service for Augusta native slain in Calif. double homicide

Latest News

Justin Thomas leads (-5) after one round at the U.S. Open
Thomas lives on edge and rallies to win Players Championship
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after...
Nobody comes for free in NFL free agency that begins Monday
Georgia Tech's forward Moses Wright (5) hangs from the basket after dunking during the first...
Devoe, Georgia Tech beat No. 15 FSU 80-75 for ACC title
Cross Creek boys and girls basketball teams take home 3A state championships
Cross Creek boys and girls basketball teams take home 3A state championships