Gonzaga completes season-long run at No. 1 in AP Top 25

(AP) - Gonzaga has completed a start-to-finish run atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. Coach Mark Few’s Bulldogs received all 60 first-place votes to stay atop Monday’s final poll. That made them the the first team since Kentucky in 2014-15 to be No. 1 in every poll and the 14th overall.

Gonzaga was named the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The Zags are trying to become the first unbeaten national champion since Indiana in 1976. Illinois climbed to No. 2 in the poll after winning the Big Ten Tournament, followed by Baylor, Michigan and Alabama.

