‘Give with your heart today’ CSRA blood centers still in need of all blood types

Officials at the Shepeard Blood Center say Millennials need to step it up when it comes to donating blood. (Source: WRDW)(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Shepeard Community Blood Center is still encouraging anyone to donate blood to local hospitals.

The center says they are in urgent need of O positive, O negative, and B positive blood types.

Give with your heart today. Patients in our local hospitals need your help. We are in urgent need of O positive, O negative and B positive blood.

Posted by Shepeard Community Blood Center on Monday, March 15, 2021

You can donate by visiting any Shepeard Blood Center locations or catch a local blood drive near you. Below is a list of upcoming drives this week.

Upcoming blood drives

Tuesday, March 16

Kamin Performance - 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

David Emanuel Academy - 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Emanuel Medical Center - 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 18

Bonefish Grill - 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Center Primary Care - Dewey Gray Circle - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Burke Co. Sheriff’s Office 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 19

Side Track - 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 20

Aiken/Augusta Chapter Peen State Association - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Two Dudes & a Boat (Kayak Rentals) - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The blood center is also hiring for an opening recruitment specialist position. If you want to apply for the blood center team, you can reach out online for more information.

