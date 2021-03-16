‘Give with your heart today’ CSRA blood centers still in need of all blood types

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Shepeard Community Blood Center is still encouraging anyone to donate blood to local hospitals.

The center says they are in urgent need of O positive, O negative, and B positive blood types.

You can donate by visiting any Shepeard Blood Center locations or catch a local blood drive near you. Below is a list of upcoming drives this week.

Upcoming blood drives

Tuesday, March 16

Kamin Performance - 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

David Emanuel Academy - 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Emanuel Medical Center - 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 18

Bonefish Grill - 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Center Primary Care - Dewey Gray Circle - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Burke Co. Sheriff’s Office 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 19

Side Track - 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 20

Aiken/Augusta Chapter Peen State Association - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Two Dudes & a Boat (Kayak Rentals) - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The blood center is also hiring for an opening recruitment specialist position. If you want to apply for the blood center team, you can reach out online for more information.

