Gang violence in Columbia leads to death of Beech Island man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says the deadly shootout at Capital City Cycles was gang-related, and resulted in the death of Beech Island-local Charles Lilly on Thursday, March 11.

Surveillance video released by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department shows several men gathered outside of the business, including Charles Lilly, Kristopher Wheat, and James Hill.

According to police, Corey Booth was pushed to the ground and began firing his weapon as the other men jumped on top of him. The man on top of the pile, Charles Lilly, was struck in the head several times by a man with a cane. According to police, Hill was the man wielding that cane. Sheriff Lott says Lilley died as a result of being struck in the head. Hill has been charged with murder and assault by a mob in the first degree.

Officials say they believe that Hill and Lilly are affiliated with the same gang.

During the brawl, police say when Booth fired his gun, he struck someone affiliated with his own gang, Nathan Hatch, in the lower body and two other men from the opposing gang in the upper body. According to RCSD, the two other men who were shot were Lilly and Raymond Reese.

Officials say Booth was stabbed during the altercation and has been released from the hospital. Reese and Hatch are reportedly still in the hospital as of Monday.

“Both sides of this rivalry injured someone who was on their own side. This senseless violence caused James Hill to murder his friend, simply because he struck the wrong man and beat him to death,” said Sheriff Lott. “These gang members were driven by violence and did not care who was hurt. That business is very close to the interstate and we are lucky that bullets did not hit anyone else.”

According to police, Wheat was involved in the assault of Booth, who was beaten and stabbed. Wheat was charged with obstruction of justice, assault by a mob, and unlawful possession of a pistol.

Hill is currently detained at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and Wheat has been released on bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

