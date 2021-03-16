Advertisement

Federal agents arrest G.a. rapper who was on the run for months

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Marshals in Tennessee have arrested a Georgia rapper who was wanted for nearly three months after violating his probation by melting off his court-ordered ankle monitor.

News outlet reported Monday that Memphis police said Kwame Khalil Brown was arrested by a U.S. Marshal’s task force Thursday on a fugitive from justice warrant.

The 27-year-old Atlanta-based rapper goes by the name Foogiano and is represented by Gucci Mane.

The two are also involved in an ongoing wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a fatal shooting at a South Carolina nightclub where Brown was performing. In this case, Brown was wanted for a probation violation stemming from an unrelated firearm charge.

