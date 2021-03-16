COVID-19 roundup: Some in 2-state region still struggle to get vaccine

Many people in South Carolina are trying to get their COVID-19 vaccines, including those who have been eligible for months.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control opened eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccines to Phase 1B in March before everyone in Phase 1B had been vaccinated.

Approximately 60% of those who qualify for the vaccine under Phase 1A have yet to get vaccinated. Some of that can be attributed to vaccine hesitancy, but with 2.7 million people now eligible to get the vaccine in Phase 1B appointments are becoming more difficult to find.

Virginia Becar says she had an appointment through the Medical University of South Carolina at the beginning of March that was canceled due to supply issues. She found out on Monday that her appointment had been rescheduled.

“I was so thankful. I was just relieved, elated. I want this vaccine,” Becar said. “I want to be able to go out into the world without being afraid.”

MUSC says it’s about halfway through scheduling those cancelled appointments. A list that had 51,000 people originally.

State health officials say there is no prioritization for people under previous phases of vaccine distribution and they urge people to make appointments as soon as they can.

CSRA marks a year of COVID-19

The CSRA just hit a major milestone in its COVID-19 timeline : One year ago this week, one of our local hospitals confirmed the very first case of COVID-19 in our area.

Two weeks later, cases in Augusta rose to 70, and we had also seen our first death.

Now one year into the pandemic, there have been just under 42,000 confirmed COVID cases. Almost 700 people have lost their lives because of the virus. If you include probable deaths from COVID, that number increases to about 800.

But the statistics also show an encouraging sign: Hospitalizations are declining and vaccinations are rising.

Get your Z’s despite disease angst

It’s no surprise COVID has changed our daily routines.

But a lot of people say it’s affected the way they sleep the most. experts are calling it “corona-somnia.” Experts say it’s because there’s a lot to be stressed about during the pandemic: money, health, socialization. But they also found insomnia has been a rising problem even before COVID.

Here are some tips to getting a better night’s sleep:

If you like taking naps, experts say don’t take one that lasts more than 45 minutes.

Maybe you’re not getting enough exercise, or you’re exercising at the wrong times.

Experts also say keeping your room between 60 to 67 degrees will help you sleep better.

Also in the news ...

Students may no longer have to sit 6 feet apart anymore . Experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are considering changing their COVID-19 recommendation for schools. Harvard researchers published a study last week saying they did not find a difference in school transmissions when students were distanced 3 feet apart. Students were wearing masks for the study.

Five new mass vaccination sites are opening across the Peach State on Wednesday. They include one at the Word of Life Church in Sandersville in Washington County. Officials expect to vaccinate about 500 people a day. Once you register online at myvaccinegeorgia.com , you just drive through the site and members of the National Guard will check you in.

Anthony Fauci has accepted an award that honors his courage in leading Americans through an exceptionally partisan pandemic. He appeared via video call during the Monday afternoon ceremony hosted by the Georgia Institute of Technology. He called the outbreak the most polarizing public health crisis he’s yet endured. The school’s annual Ivan Allen Jr. Prize for Social Courage recognizes those who stick to their morals despite risk to their personal and professional lives.

