Connections found between Columbia murder and Batesburg death

BATESTBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The brother of a man found dead in Aiken County over the weekend has now been charged in the murder of a woman in Columbia.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott today announced the arrest of 40-year-old Charles Jason Carmichael in reference to a murder on March 13.

Deputies responded to the scene of McCaw St and Malcolm Drive in Columbia around 5 a.m. They discovered a deceased 28-year-old woman in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

A five-year-old child was also found in the car, unharmed.

The Richland County Coroner later identified her as Ashli G. Haigler of West Columbia, and it was her child in the backseat.

An investigation into Haigler’s death revealed that a missing person’s report was filed for her husband, 48-year-old Rufus Carmichael.

On the same day that Haigler’s body was found, Aiken County deputies found the body of a man on the side of Holder Road at the 100 block.

The Aiken County Coroner confirmed the body was of missing man Rufus Carmichael. The coroner says he sustained at least one gunshot wound.

Officials later confirmed that Rufus Carmichael and Charles Carmichael are brothers.

Charles has not been charged in connection to his brother’s death however, authorities are still currently investigating both cases.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to crime stoppers.

